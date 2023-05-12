US Builder ReconCraft to Produce Special Forces Boats for Norway

U.S. boatbuilder ReconCraft has been awarded a contract to build for two Combatant Craft Medium vessels for Norway, the Pentagon announced.

The $22,070,151 firm-fixed-price contract contract includes options which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $30,950,521.

Work will be performed in Clackamas, Ore., and is expected to be completed by August 2025. If all options are exercised, work will continue through January 2026.

Combatant Craft Medium Mk1 (CCM)

Designers: Vigor, Michael Peters Yacht Design, Leidos

Construction: Aluminum

Length (Hull): 60’7” (18.47m)

Beam (Overall): 13’2” (4.01m)

Draft: 3’5” (1.04m)

Full Load Displacement: 59,600 lbs (29.8T)

Payload: 4 Crew, 19 Passengers, Gear 10,000 lbs (5T)

Engines: (2) MTU 8V2000 M94, 1250HP each

Transmission: (2) ZF SEA REX 120S

Fuel Capacity: 1,360 gal (5148L)

Top Speed: 52 knots

Cruise Speed: 40 knots

Range (Cruise): 4' combined seas 600 N. MI