US Builder ReconCraft to Produce Special Forces Boats for Norway
U.S. boatbuilder ReconCraft has been awarded a contract to build for two Combatant Craft Medium vessels for Norway, the Pentagon announced.
The $22,070,151 firm-fixed-price contract contract includes options which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $30,950,521.
Work will be performed in Clackamas, Ore., and is expected to be completed by August 2025. If all options are exercised, work will continue through January 2026.
Combatant Craft Medium Mk1 (CCM)
Designers: Vigor, Michael Peters Yacht Design, Leidos
Construction: Aluminum
Length (Hull): 60’7” (18.47m)
Beam (Overall): 13’2” (4.01m)
Draft: 3’5” (1.04m)
Full Load Displacement: 59,600 lbs (29.8T)
Payload: 4 Crew, 19 Passengers, Gear 10,000 lbs (5T)
Engines: (2) MTU 8V2000 M94, 1250HP each
Transmission: (2) ZF SEA REX 120S
Fuel Capacity: 1,360 gal (5148L)
Top Speed: 52 knots
Cruise Speed: 40 knots
Range (Cruise): 4' combined seas 600 N. MI