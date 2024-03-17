US Coast Guard Cutter Accidentally Discharges Diesel Fuel off California

The U.S. Coast Guard said one of its buoy tenders accidentally discharged approximately 500 gallons of diesel fuel 30 miles offshore of Fort Bragg, Calif., Friday morning.

The vessel, USCGC Alder (WLB-216), was enroute to Humboldt Bay when the incident occurred, the Coast Guard said.

Members of Coast Guard Sector San Francisco Incident Management Division notified interagency stakeholders and are investigating the oil spill and cause. They are also evaluating potential impacts to sensitive sites. There are currently no anticipated shoreline impacts at this time, officials said.

USCGC Alder is a Juniper-class, 225-foot (69 m) seagoing buoy tender built by Marinette Marine Corporation and commissioned in 2004. It is currently homeported in San Francisco.