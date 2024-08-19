US Coast Guard Icebreaker Healy Returns to Seattle Following Onboard Fire

The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Healy (WAGB 20) has returned to Seattle following an onboard fire that occurred during a scientific research expedition in the Arctic Ocean. The incident took place on July 25, 2024, while the vessel was navigating near Banks Island in the Northwest Territories of Canada.

The fire, which broke out in an electrical transformer affecting one of the ship’s two main propulsion motors, was quickly extinguished by the crew. No injuries were reported. Following the incident, the crew and contractors worked to restore power to the affected motor. However, in a precautionary measure, the decision was made to return to Seattle to ensure that all systems are thoroughly inspected and fully operational before the ship resumes its Arctic duties, the Coast Guard said.

Capt. Michele Schallip, Healy’s commanding officer, said, “I am immensely proud of the crew for quickly extinguishing the fire and limiting damage to that equipment. In the Arctic, there are few rescue resources, and ice-covered waters make it difficult for rescue assets. Crews operating in polar waters must be well-trained for emergency response, and responsible operation includes addressing any system degradation on a vessel before continuing operation in the high latitudes.”

The mission, part of the Arctic Observing Network and funded by the U.S. National Science Foundation (NSF), involved extensive scientific work across the Bering, Chukchi, and Beaufort Seas. The Healy's crew and researchers conducted over 150 conductivity, temperature and depth (CTD) casts to study water circulation and properties. They also monitored for harmful algal blooms and gathered data on marine mammals and bird populations.

In addition to these tasks, the team deployed two subsurface moorings equipped with multiple sensors to collect valuable oceanographic data. This year’s research contributes to more than 20 years of ongoing efforts to enhance understanding of the Pacific Arctic ecosystem amidst a changing climate.

The Cutter Healy is expected to undergo necessary checks and repairs in Seattle before setting out again for its critical Arctic research missions.

Healy is the United States' largest polar icebreaker and the Coast Guard’s only icebreaker designed and equipped with scientific instrumentation by the NSF to support Arctic research.

The U.S. Coast Guard's polar icebreaker fleet currently consists of a limited number of aging vessels which face significant maintenance challenges.

The United States is actively pursuing the procurement of new polar icebreaker vessels to enhance its Arctic and Antarctic capabilities. The lead ship of the new Polar Security Cutter class is under construction, with its delivery anticipated in the late 2020s, though the build program has encountered a number of setbacks. The effort aims to address current gaps in icebreaking capacity and support growing national interests in polar regions.