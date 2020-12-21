US Coast Guard Kicks Off Northeast Icebreaking Season

The U.S. Coast Guard has launched its icebreaking season, helping to maintain the flow of essential maritime commerce as as winter’s cold temperatures are anticipated to impact every port, waterway and harbor in the Northeast throughout the coming months.

Operation Reliable Energy for Northeast Winters (RENEW) is the Coast Guard's region-wide effort to ensure Northeast communities have the security, supplies, energy and emergency resources they need throughout the winter.

Of all the heating oil used in the U.S., more than 85% is consumed in the Northeast, and 90% of that is delivered by ship on a Coast Guard maintained waterway.

The Coast Guard's domestic icebreaking operations are intended to facilitate a reasonable expectation of navigability for commercial vessel traffic during ice season and minimize waterway closures by performing regular icebreaking, track maintenance and escorts when necessary.

Coast Guard crews are currently busy replacing the familiar aids to navigation with special ice buoys designed to repel ice accumulation and withstand the immense pressure flowing ice exerts on stationary objects in waterways, ensuring Northeast aids to navigation remain lighted and on station.