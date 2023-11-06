U.S. Coast Guard Medevacs 44-year-old from Vessel 250 miles off Nassau, Bahamas





The U.S. Coast Guard medevaced a 44-year-old man from a motor vessel 250 miles northeast of Nassau, Bahamas, Saturday.

The man was taken to Princess Margaret Hospital to receive a higher level of care.

Coast Guard Seventh District watchstanders received a medevac request from the motor vessel Skyfall stating one of their crewmembers was reportedly suffering from severe stomach pain.

Watchstanders instructed the vessel to navigate to 250 miles northeast of Nassau and consulted with the duty flight surgeon, who recommended the medevac.

A Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew and an HC-130 Hercules airplane aircrew deployed 495 miles from Air Station Clearwater to the scene. The Jayhawk aircrew hoisted the man and transferred him to awaiting emergency medical services in Nassau.

“Coordination between the motor vessel, district watchstanders, our aircrew and the U.S. and Bahamas emergency operation centers ensured the timely and successful execution of the medevac,” said Chief Petty Officer Ryan Andzelik, Coast Guard Seventh District command center watchstander.

"This display of our crew’s exceptional capabilities shows just how important it is to have a communication device on your vessel. We recommend having a properly working marine VHF radio, a well-charged cellphone in a waterproof case and a properly registered EPIRB and PLB on board."