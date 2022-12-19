US Coast Guard R&D Center to Celebrate 50 Years

The U.S. Coast Guard Research and Development Center (RDC) in New London, Conn. is planning to celebrate its 50th anniversary with a multi-faceted community event.

On September 1st, 1972, the Coast Guard Commandant established the RDC as an interim facility at the University of Connecticut’s Avery Point campus in Groton pending construction of a permanent facility. In 2009, the RDC moved to the “Coast Guard City” of New London near Fort Trumbull.

For 50 years, the RDC has developed technology and knowledge products that have significantly enhanced the service’s ability to execute its 11 statutory missions. Many of today’s Coast Guard capabilities had their start as RDC research projects.

During this time, the RDC delivered nearly 2,000 research products. Together, they chronicle the RDC’s impact, ranging from analysis and experimentation with sensors and tactics to improve Coast Guard Search and Rescue, fielding biometric systems to identify drug smugglers, improving oil spill response in various challenging environments including ice and salt marshes, and the deployment of randomized security tactics to protect our ports.

While 2022 marks RDC’s semicentennial, specific events and activities are planned for 2023 that include a March 2023 open house which will provide a unique opportunity to see what the center is doing. Visitors will be able to engage with the command’s scientists and engineers and see demonstrations including autonomous and virtual reality capabilities. The event will also highlight research in polar technologies, search and rescue, next generation buoys, and development of a Sector of the Future test bed in Southeastern Connecticut.

The RDC will also publish a book detailing the center’s history by a renowned Coast Guard Auxiliary Historian. In addition, it will release a 50th anniversary military challenge coin, which commemorates the RDC’s service to the Coast Guard.