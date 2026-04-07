US Coast Guard Rescues Stranded Family After Seven Days at Sea

The United States Coast Guard (USCG) has rescued a family of three who had been missing for seven days in waters off the Federated States of Micronesia.

The crew of the USCGC Midgett located the family on April 6 after authorities reported the vessel overdue following its departure from Fananu Island on March 30.

The 23-foot skiff, carrying two men and one woman, had suffered an engine failure during what was intended to be a short journey to Murillo Island, the Coast Guard said.

The search area expanded to more than 14,000 square nautical miles amid rough sea conditions, with waves reaching up to 10 feet.

The survivors were found at night and were uninjured before being transported to Weno in Chuuk State.

“Our U.S. Coast Guard colleagues’ swift and courageous actions in this successful search and rescue mission not only reflect the highest standards of professionalism and humanity but also reinforce the deep and enduring partnership between the United States and the Federated States of Micronesia,” said Jennifer Johnson, U.S. Ambassador to the Federated States of Micronesia.

The operation involved coordination between the Coast Guard’s Joint Rescue Sub-Center Guam, District Oceania and Air Station Barbers Point, which deployed an HC-130 aircraft, as well as the cutter USCGC Frederick Hatch.

“SAR cases like this one are not routine for our platform. Our bridge watchstanders spotted the small skiff in rough seas just after midnight, and that kind of situational awareness does not happen by accident. It is what this crew trains for, and I could not be prouder of how they performed,” added Capt. Brian Whisler, commanding officer of Midgett.

The Midgett had diverted from a Western Pacific patrol to assist in the search, which officials said highlighted the importance of maintaining a continuous maritime presence across the region.