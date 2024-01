The U.S. military said on Wednesday that its forces conducted strikes on 14 Houthi missiles that were loaded to be fired from Yemen.

U.S. Central Command said on social media platform X that the Houthi missiles presented an imminent threat to merchant vessels and U.S. Navy ships in the region.

(Reuters - Reporting by Eric Beech and Dan Whitcomb; Editing by Caitlin Webber)