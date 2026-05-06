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Thursday, May 21, 2026

U.S. Forces Disable Unladen Tanker Attempting to Violate Blockade

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

May 6, 2026

An F/A-18E Super Hornet, attached to Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 14, taxis on the flight deck of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72), April 16, 2026. Abraham Lincoln is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the Middle East. (U.S. Navy photo)

An F/A-18E Super Hornet, attached to Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 14, taxis on the flight deck of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72), April 16, 2026. Abraham Lincoln is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the Middle East. (U.S. Navy photo)

U.S. forces operating in the Gulf of Oman enforced blockade measures by disabling an Iranian-flagged unladen oil tanker attempting to sail toward an Iranian port at 9 a.m. ET, May 6.

U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) forces observed M/T Hasna as it transited international waters enroute to an Iranian port on the Gulf of Oman. 

American forces issued multiple warnings and informed the Iranian-flagged vessel it was in violation of the U.S. blockade.

After Hasna’s crew failed to comply with repeated warnings, U.S. forces disabled the tanker’s rudder by firing several rounds from the 20mm cannon gun of a U.S. Navy F/A-18 Super Hornet launched from USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72). Hasna is no longer transiting to Iran.

The U.S. blockade against ships attempting to enter or depart Iranian ports remains in full effect, says CENTCOM.

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