US Invests Another $3 Billion into Clean Ports

The Biden-Harris Administration has unveiled a $3 billion initiative to fund clean ports, aimed at reducing emissions and advancing environmental justice. Announced by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the Clean Ports Program will support the transition to zero-emission operations at ports across the country.

The program, part of President Biden’s Investing in America agenda, includes two grant competitions. The first, the Zero-Emission Technology Deployment Competition, will allocate nearly $2.8 billion to fund zero-emission port equipment and infrastructure. This includes equipment like cargo handling machinery, vessels, and electric charging infrastructure. The second, the Climate and Air Quality Planning Competition, will provide approximately $150 million for planning activities at ports to reduce emissions and engage communities.

EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan highlighted the program's significance in creating jobs, reducing air pollution, and advancing environmental justice.

“Our nation’s ports are among the busiest in the world, helping us to create good jobs here in America, move goods, and grow our economy,” Regan said. “Today’s historic funding announcement reflects President Biden’s vision of growing our economy while ensuring America leads in creating globally competitive solutions of the future. Today we’re making $3 billion available to install cleaner and more efficient technologies while cutting air pollution to protect the people who work at and live near ports.”

The Clean Ports Program aligns with President Biden's commitment to environmental justice and the Justice40 Initiative, aiming to ensure that 40% of certain federal investments benefit marginalized communities. The program will also help ports meet emissions reduction goals and improve air quality for surrounding communities.

Funding is available to port authorities, government agencies, and private entities involved in port operations. The deadline for applications is May 28.