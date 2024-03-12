US Military Strikes Back After Pinocchio Vessel Attack

The U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) has confirmed that Yemen's Houthis fired two anti-ship ballistic missiles from their controlled areas into the Red Sea toward merchant vessel Pinocchio.

The Singaporean-owned, Liberian-flagged ship was attacked on March 11, CENTOM said early on Tuesday, adding that the missiles did not impact the vessel and that there were no injuries or damage reported.

Later on the same day, CENTCOM conducted six self-defense strikes destroying an unmanned underwater vessel and 18 anti-ship missiles in Houthi controlled areas of Yemen.

It was determined these weapons presented an imminent threat to merchant vessels and U.S. Navy ships in the region, according to CENTCOM.

“These actions are taken to protect freedom of navigation and make international waters safer and more secure for U.S. Navy and merchant vessels,” CENTOM said in a statement.