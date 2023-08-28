US Navy Awards Leidos Unmanned Vessels Contract

Tech company Leidos was recently awarded a new task order by Naval Sea Systems Command to manage, operate and maintain the U.S. Navy’s Overlord and medium unmanned surface vessels (USVs). The single-award task order has a one-year base period of performance and two one-year options. The task order has a maximum value of approximately $95 million if all options are exercised.

“Leidos is leading a new era of naval operations,” said Gerry Fasano, Leidos Defense Group president. “The Leidos team has unmatched experience and expertise in autonomous vessel design and operations, delivering four operational medium-sized USV platforms to the Navy so far. We look forward to helping the Navy accelerate this important work and providing new capabilities at the tip of the spear.”

“This task order starts an important phase in the Navy’s evolution of USVs and integrating them into distributed maritime operations,” said Dave Lewis, Leidos Defense Group senior vice president and Maritime Systems operations manager. “The power of this technology lies in its ability to operate independently and extend the horizon of crewed ships. We look forward to supporting the Navy as they continue this important journey into the future.”

Leidos has delivered four operational medium-sized USVs currently in the Navy’s fleet: Ranger, Mariner, Sea Hunter, and Seahawk. This contract will expand Leidos’ experience managing USV operations and maintenance.