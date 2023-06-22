US Navy Orders Another YRBM Barge from Conrad

The U.S. Navy has exercised an option to order an additional Yard, Repair, Berthing, and Messing (YRBM) barge from Morgan City, La. based Conrad Shipyard. Work will be performed in Amelia, La. and is expected to be completed by March 2025.

The $18,293,952 firm-fixed-price modification follows a previously-awarded contract for the detail design and construction of up to eight YRBM barges.