US Navy Orders Another YRBM Barge from Conrad
The U.S. Navy has exercised an option to order an additional Yard, Repair, Berthing, and Messing (YRBM) barge from Morgan City, La. based Conrad Shipyard. Work will be performed in Amelia, La. and is expected to be completed by March 2025.
The $18,293,952 firm-fixed-price modification follows a previously-awarded contract for the detail design and construction of up to eight YRBM barges.
The YRBM barge is an ABS A1 Accommodation Barge with a 151’-4” x 49’-4” x 14’ footprint. The vessel provides pier side living accommodations capable of berthing 199 mixed gender personnel, messing for 300 personnel, and includes spaces for medical offices, classrooms, workspaces, laundry rooms, storerooms, and lounge areas.
YRBM barges provide a temporary home away from home and workplace for service men and women whose vessels are in port for repairs and/or maintenance. Conrad said its design incorporates functional spaces which allow the sailors to work, sleep and eat comfortably.