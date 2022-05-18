US Navy Sets Up Unmanned Surface Vessel Division

The U.S. Navy is moving full speed ahead toward wider adoption of autonomous unmanned surface vessels, having recently established a dedicated Unmanned Surface Vessel Division (USVDIV).

Cmdr. Jeremiah Daley assumed command of the newly established USVDIV One during a ceremony on May 13.

“To meet the challenges of the 21st Century, we must continue to innovate the surface force,” Daley said. “USVDIV One will accelerate the delivery of credible and reliable unmanned systems in conjunction with increasingly capable manned platforms into the fleet.”

USVDIV One will oversee medium and large unmanned surface vessels including the Sea Hunter and its sister vessel, the Sea Hawk. The division will focus on unmanned surface vessel (USV) experimentation and fleet advocacy for the surface force. The division will be a cornerstone in building the foundational knowledge required for Sailors to operate and maintain the USV fleet and spearhead the development of the processes required for USV operations and sustainment, according to the Navy.