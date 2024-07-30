US Navy Takes Delivery of USS Nantucket

The U.S. Navy on Monday accepted delivery of the future USS Nantucket (LCS 27) from the Fincantieri Marinette Marine shipyard in Marinette, Wis.

Delivery of the latest Freedom-variant Littoral Combat Ship (LCS) follows the successful completion of Acceptance Trials in December 2023. Nantucket will commission later this year, and will be homeported in Mayport, Fla.

“The future USS Nantucket serves as a shining example of the perseverance of the United States maritime industrial base and shows that the partnership we have with industry is built to last,” said Capt. Matthew Lehmann, program manager of the Littoral Combat Ship program office.

“Together, the Navy and industry will continue our work to prepare her for commissioning and Fleet operations, delivering combat capability across the globe,” Lehmann added.

Following Nantucket, two more Freedom-variant ships are under construction at the Fincantieri Marinette Marine shipyard. The future USS Beloit (LCS 29) is scheduled for delivery in the summer of 2024. USS Cleveland (LCS 31), the final Freedom-variant LCS, is in its final stages of construction alongside Beloit.

The LCS-class supports forward presence, maritime security, sea control, and deterrence, and can operate independently or in high-threat environments as part of a networked battle force that includes larger, multi-mission surface combatants.

The LCS-class consists of two variants, Freedom and Independence, designed and built by two separate industry teams. The trimaran-hulled Independence-variant team is led by Austal USA (for the even-numbered ships). The monohull Freedom variant is built by a team led by Lockheed Martin (for the odd-numbered ships).