US Starts Internal Discussions About Renewing North American Trade Pact

U.S. officials have begun informal talks to prepare for new negotiations on the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), David Cohen, the country's ambassador to Canada, told CBC News in an interview published Saturday.

"On the U.S. side, we are just beginning to have our internal discussions about what we might like to talk about with Mexico and Canada as the sunset approaches," Cohen told CBC News, adding that the process would be devoid of the "existential drama" that gripped the negotiations in 2017-2018.

NAFTA was substituted by the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) in 2020.





(Reuters - Reporting by Jahnavi Nidumolu; Editing by Mark Potter)