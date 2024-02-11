Marine Link
February 17, 2024
US Strikes Unmanned Surface Vessels Near Yemen

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

February 11, 2024

© Peter Hermes Furian / Adobe Stock

U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) said on Sunday its forces on Feb. 10 had carried out strikes on two unmanned surface vessels (USVs) and three anti-ship cruise missiles north of Yemen's port city of Hodeidah that were threatening ships in the area.

"CENTCOM identified these USVs and missiles in Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen and determined they presented an imminent threat to U.S. Navy ships and merchant vessels in the region," it added.

(Reuters - Reporting by Nayera Abdallah, Editing by Edmund Blair)

