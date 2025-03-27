U.S. Tariffs: BLG Group Planning for 15% Less Port Traffic

BLG Group, a logistics provider managing one of the world's busiest autos terminals at Germany's Bremerhaven port, said on Wednesday it is calculating scenarios for 15% less traffic as a result of the 25% tariffs expected on U.S. auto imports from April 3.

Around 30% of its export and import of cars is to and from the United States, BLG Group Chairman Matthias Magnor said.

"Protectionist trade barriers have a direct impact on demand and thus influence exports, imports, and ultimately the prosperity of both economies," he added.

