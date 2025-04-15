Marine Link
Thursday, April 17, 2025
US Wants Other Nations to Block Potential China Tariff Work-Around

April 15, 2025

© Yellow Boat / Adobe Stock

U.S. President Donald Trump administration plans to use ongoing tariff negotiations to pressure U.S. trading partners to limit their dealings with China, The Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday citing people with knowledge of the conversations.

U.S. officials plan to use negotiations with more than 70 nations to ask them to disallow China to ship goods through their countries and prevent Chinese firms from being located in their territories to avoid U.S. tariffs, the report added.


(Reuters - Reporting by Janaki Venugopalan in Bengaluru; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

