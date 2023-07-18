USACE Awarded a Slew of Dredging Work in the First Half of 2023

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) is snapping back from the doldrums of COVID-19, wrapping up a strong first half of 2023 with a slew of awarded dredging work.

“The federal government is no different from state and local governments, nor the private sector when it comes to COVID-19 work related recovery and USACE is not an exception,” said William P. Doyle, CEO of the Dredging Contractors of America. “The Army Corps has been steadily issuing contract awards since February, and that’s on the award side. The bid-let procurement side is also very strong.”

On February 3, 2023, Pine Bluff Sand and Gravel Co., was awarded an $18,470,195 modification to contract for maintenance dredging. Work will be performed in New Orleans and Baton Rouge, La., with an estimated completion date of Nov. 5, 2023. Fiscal 2023 civil construction funds in the amount of $18,470,195 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New Orleans, is the contracting agent.

On March 23, 2023, USACE announced that San Rafael, Calif. based dredging and marine construction contractor The Dutra Group was awarded a $67,478,100 dredging contract from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to perform dredging by hopper or mechanical dredge as well as potential clean-up operations in Norfolk, Va.

Harry Stewart, president and CEO of The Dutra Group, said, “We’re currently under contract with the Corps of Engineers from coast to coast, in every major U.S. market, including new contracts for the San Francisco Bay Richmond Harbor maintenance project and the Atlantic Ocean Channel Deepening phase one in Norfolk, Va. We are always particularly pleased to work on projects like Norfolk, that not only provide safe and well-maintained waterways in support of commercial shipping but ensure that our U.S. military has unimpeded access to their local bases and shipyards.”

On April 13, 2023, USACE announced Seattle-based Manson Construction Co. was awarded a $20 million firm-fixed-price contract for dredging projects. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of June 11, 2024. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Mobile, Ala., is the contracting unit.

Manson Construction Co. chairman Frederick Paup stated, “We are extremely grateful for the efforts of USACE getting so many projects on the street, as Manson is near its historical backlog levels for hopper, cutter suction and clamshell dredging around the U.S. From the Columbia River to the mighty Mississippi, Oakland Harbor to Mobile, our crews are working to keep America’s shipping channels open.” Paup continued, “We are excited for the Corps’ project-flow to continue as we prepare to launch our new 15,000 cubic yard hopper dredge that will further the Corps’ navigation mission.”

On May 3, 2023, USACE announced a $23.9 million contract to Cashman Dredging & Marine Contracting Co. LLC, out of Quincy, Mass., for Baltimore Harbor and channels maintenance dredging for Fiscal Year 2023. This project is well underway and on schedule.

Stephen Tobin, chief operations officer of Cashman Dredging and Marine Contracting, said, “We’re working every day with the Army Corps of Engineers on multiple projects. This project for the Port of Baltimore channel navigation system is a prime example of private sector cooperation with the USACE on beneficial use of dredged material to help with coastal restoration of the Chesapeake Bay islands.” Tobin concluded, “As we endeavor to complete our current contracts, we are encouraged by and look forward to the robust list of solicitations over the next several months.”

On May 9, 2023, it was announced that Callan Marine of Galveston, Texas was awarded a $9,430,000 firm-fixed-price contract for dredging services. Dredging work is to be performed in Galveston with an estimated completion date of March 8, 2024. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Galveston is the contracting agent.

On May 26, 2023 Cottrell Contracting Corp., Chesapeake, Va., was awarded an $8,941,350 firm-fixed-price contract for Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay maintenance and dredging.

At the end of May, 2023 USACE announced Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company (GLDD) had been awarded a $157.4 million dredging project for the Freeport Harbor Channel Improvement Project, Dredging Reaches 1, 2, and 4; and the $29.2 Galveston Entrance Channel and Houston Ship Channel Dredging Project maintenance dredging project.

On May 31, 2023 USACE Philadelphia District announced a contract award to Norfolk Dredging Company for $14 million to conduct periodic nourishment of the Brigantine dune and berm Coastal Storm Risk Management project. The project is a joint effort between the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection, and the City of Brigantine.

On June 1, 2023 USACE announced Weeks Marine Inc., Covington, La., was awarded a $10,330,500 firm-fixed-price contract for Brazos Island Harbor entrance and jetty channel maintenance and dredging.

USACE on June 9, 2023 awarded three contracts totaling more than $100 million for dredging projects in Puerto Rico, Oregon and Pennsylvania.

USACE Jacksonville awarded Long Beach, Calif. based Curtin Maritime Corp. a $54,204,676 firm-fixed-price contract for San Juan Harbor construction and maintenance dredging. Bids were solicited via the internet with seven received. Work will be performed in San Juan, Puerto Rico, with an estimated completion date of July 31, 2024.

USACE Portland, Ore. awarded Seattle based Manson Construction Co. a $33,054,000 modification to an existing contract for maintenance dredging. Work will be performed in Astoria, Ore., with an estimated completion date of December 15, 2023.

USACE Philadelphia awarded Norfolk, Va. based Seaward Marine Corp. a $12,936,375 firm-fixed-price contract for maintenance dredging. Bids were solicited via the internet with five received. Work will be performed in Philadelphia, with an estimated completion date of March 9, 2024.

On June 29, 2023 USACE announced Marinex Construction Inc., Charleston, S.C., was awarded a $26,061,200 firm-fixed-price contract for Savannah inner harbor maintenance dredging.

“Mike Hooks, LLC of Westlake, Louisiana has continued its partnership with the Army Corps senior leadership and district staff in FY 2023, said Michael Gerhardt, senior director of government affairs. “We are proud of the work we do for the Corps and we appreciate the flow of contracts in our region. Our entire fleet is fully committed, our crews are working safely to help USACE achieve its navigation mission.”