USACE Awards More than $100 Million in Dredging Work

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) on Friday awarded three contracts totaling more than $100 million for dredging projects in Puerto Rico, Oregon and Pennsylvania.

USACE Jacksonville awarded Long Beach, Calif. based Curtin Maritime Corp. a $54,204,676 firm-fixed-price contract for San Juan Harbor construction and maintenance dredging. Bids were solicited via the internet with seven received. Work will be performed in San Juan, Puerto Rico, with an estimated completion date of July 31, 2024.

USACE Portland, Ore. awarded Seattle based Manson Construction Co. a $33,054,000 modification to an existing contract for maintenance dredging. Work will be performed in Astoria, Ore., with an estimated completion date of December 15, 2023.

USACE Philadelphia awarded Norfolk, Va. based Seaward Marine Corp. a $12,936,375 firm-fixed-price contract for maintenance dredging. Bids were solicited via the internet with five received. Work will be performed in Philadelphia, with an estimated completion date of March 9, 2024.