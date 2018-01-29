Marine Link
US-built Survey Vessel Bound for Israel

January 29, 2018

(Photo: Armstrong Marine)

A new 32’ x 11’ survey catamaran constructed by Washington based boat builder Armstrong Marine for an Israeli engineering firm was launched on January 19 and completed sea trials on January 25.

 
Twin 225hp diesel inboards power the vessel, which also includes a 4.5 kW generator, autopilot and engine compartment fire suppression system. An AC unit, cuddy cabin berth, galley and head with shower are designed to keep crew comfortable. The survey package includes a computer work station for three, hydraulic A frame, aluminum davit and aft deck moon pool for equipment deployment. Vibration dampening mounts and acoustic dampening insulation will ensure accurate hydrographic readings.
 
The client commented during sea trials that the vessel will be an excellent tool for their operations throughout Israel and the Mediterranean.
