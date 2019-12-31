USCG: WAMS Study for Les Cheneaux Islands

The Coast Guard Sector Sault Sainte Marie is seeking input for a Waterways Analysis and Management System (WAMS) study of the Les Cheneaux Islands.



The WAMS study will review the short range Aids to Navigation system that covers the waters surrounding the Les Cheneaux Islands, including: Cedarville East Channel, Les Cheneaux Islands Middle Entrance, Les Cheneaux Islands West Entrance, Mackinac Bay Passage, Muscallonge Bay, and Cedarville West Channel.

The purpose of the WAMS is to ensure that surrounding waters of the Les Cheneaux Islands are the safest, most effective, and most efficient waterways possible.

Aids to Navigation assist mariners to determine their position, chart a safe course, and steer clear of hazards.



