USCG: WAMS Study for Les Cheneaux Islands

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

December 31, 2019

Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Brian McCrum U.S. Coast Guard District 9

Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Brian McCrum U.S. Coast Guard District 9

The Coast Guard Sector Sault Sainte Marie is seeking input for a Waterways Analysis and Management System (WAMS) study of the Les Cheneaux Islands.

The WAMS study will review the short range Aids to Navigation system that covers the waters surrounding the Les Cheneaux Islands, including: Cedarville East Channel, Les Cheneaux Islands Middle Entrance, Les Cheneaux Islands West Entrance, Mackinac Bay Passage, Muscallonge Bay, and Cedarville West Channel.

The purpose of the WAMS is to ensure that surrounding waters of the Les Cheneaux Islands are the safest, most effective, and most efficient waterways possible. 

Aids to Navigation assist mariners to determine their position, chart a safe course, and steer clear of hazards.

