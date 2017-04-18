First User-Defined ECDIS

Raytheon Anschütz introduces what it claims is the world’s first user-defined Electronic Chart Display and Information System, a system it will officially launch at NorShipping in Oslo. Raytheon Anschütz designed the new Synapsis ECDIS NX software based on direct input from customers. The software features a state-of-the-art design and stands out with an intuitive user interface, a clearly structured display, consistent operational concepts and modern interaction patterns such as touch operation, ‘drag and drop,’ pins and handles, and context-sensitive help dialogue. It is flexible and can adapt to new use cases or integrate new functions, without overloading the display or overwhelming the user.

Synapsis ECDIS NX is highly intuitive, effectively supports users while contributing to safe ECDIS operation and navigation. The system also includes multi-user setting options as well as smart functions such as guided route planning with a self-explaining route manager, ETA assistant , curved heading line, or look-ahead zones with graphical danger indicators.