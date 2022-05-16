USMI Names Hunt President, Bernhard CTO

Timothy Hunt has been named president and Bryant Bernhard, PE, chief technology officer of boatbuilder United States Marine, Inc. (USMI).

Hunt has more than 24 years of experience in the marine industry and 12 years with USMI. “Tim has my support, and that of the USMI employees, as he assumes this important role of leadership at USMI,” said John Dane, III, USMI chairman and CEO.

To facilitate Hunt’s appointment, Bernhard will assume the new position of innovations efforts as the CTO. This change will ensure continued innovation at USMI, the company said. “In all my years in the marine business, Bryant has stood out as one of the smartest and hardest working people I have ever had the pleasure of working with," Dane said. "His contributions to USMI from his 13-year role as president will benefit our customers for years to come.”

Headquartered in Gulfport, Miss., with a maintenance/repair facility in Chesapeake, Va., USMI designs and builds military, patrol and special warfare boats ranging in length from 21 feet to 130 feet, constructed in composites or aluminum.