USNS Cody Delivered to US Navy

Austal USA formally handed over USNS Cody (EPF 14) to the U.S. Navy as representatives from both parties signed official delivery documentation onboard the ship. Austal USA and the Navy’s Expeditionary Fast Transport (EPF) program team successfully completed acceptance trials on the EPF 14 in the Gulf of Mexico in December signifying that the ship was ready for delivery to the Navy.

These trials involved the execution of intense comprehensive tests by the Austal USA-led industry team while underway, which demonstrated to the Navy the successful operation of the ship’s major systems and equipment. Cody is the first EPF Flight II vessel Austal has delivered to the Navy. EPF Flight II vessels feature enhanced afloat medical capability and will provide critical combat care in austere and contested operating environments.

EPF 14 is the first ship to honor the city in Wyoming named for William F. “Buffalo Bill” Cody.

Austal USA has delivered 14EPFs and has two more under construction, at the Mobile, Ala. facility. The 338-ft Spearhead-class EPF is currently providing high-speed, high-payload transport capability to fleet and combatant commanders.