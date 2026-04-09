Vaisala Launches Cybersecure, Module Offshore Weather Station

Vaisala, a global leader in measurement technology, launched Maritime Automatic Weather Station AWS830, a new weather monitoring solution for maritime and offshore environments. AWS830 delivers weather, environment, oceanographic, and motion data to Vaisala's offshore and maritime weather systems, including Vaisala Helideck Monitoring System and Vaisala met-ocean system.

Vaisala AWS830 delivers wind speed, atmospheric pressure, visibility, cloud height, air temperature, humidity, and wave height data through an expandable platform designed for demanding marine conditions. In addition to offering enhanced cybersecurity and modular design flexibility, AWS830 has been designed to meet stringent maritime safety and environmental standards.

AWS830 is available in both outdoor and server‑rack versions to meet the requirements of exposed on‑deck installations in harsh environments as well as protected indoor equipment rooms. The outdoor version is designed and tested for demanding offshore conditions, including corrosion, vibration, shock, extreme temperatures, humidity, and salinity.

Enhanced security and operational flexibility

As offshore operations become increasingly critical from both safety and security perspectives, it is essential to ensure that weather data is always available, authentic, and accurate. Built on the industry‑leading Vaisala DMU801 data logger, AWS830 incorporates cybersecurity features, including secure boot, signed firmware authentication, and end‑to‑end encrypted communication with Vaisala Elements Helideck Monitoring Software.

Modularity of the entire weather monitoring system has been a key design driver for AWS830. Customers can choose a full Helideck Monitoring System solution using the CAP437‑compliant Vaisala Elements Helideck Monitoring Software, or they can integrate the station with their ship navigation and automation systems. In addition to supporting Vaisala’s industry‑leading sensor portfolio and select third‑party sensors, the system can be easily configured to accommodate additional sensors as needed.

Deliveries of the Vaisala Maritime Automatic Weather Station AWS830 will be available starting in June 2026.