Valeura Energy Completes Modification of MT Jaka Tarub Vessel for Wassana Offshore Oil Field

Oil and gas company Valeura Energy said Monday that modifications to the MT Jaka Tarub crude oil storage vessel were complete, making the vessel compatible with infrastructure at its Wassana oil field, offshore Thailand.

According to Valeura Energy, the vessel is capable of tandem crude oil loading/offloading.

"Subject to favorable metocean conditions, the vessel will arrive at the Wassana field in the coming days, after which Valeura intends to resume oil production operations, targeting initial rates of up to 3,000 bbls/d, net to the 89% working interest share held by its subsidiary company Valeura Energy Asia Pte. Ltd." the company said.

As reported by Offshore Engineer in December 2022, Valeura Energy had entered into a definitive agreement with PT Samudra Alam Transport to charter the MT Vula crude oil tanker to store oil produced from the Wassana oil field.

In Q2 2022, Valeura acquired KrisEnergy International (Thailand) Holdings Ltd., which owns and operates two licenses in the offshore Gulf of Thailand.

The acquisition included the suspended Wassana oil field and the fully appraised Rossukon oil field. Additionally, through a separate agreement, the company agreed to acquire the Mobile Production Unit Ingenium (“MOPU”) which is on location at the Wassana oil field.

Valeura said in December that the MT Vula would be renamed MT Jaka Tarub.

The MT Jaka Tarub is a Panamax-sized oil tanker with a storage capacity of 460,000 bbls. The company said in December that following cleaning and modification work, the vessel would be made compatible with the Wassana field’s mooring and crude oil offloading systems, which has now been completed.



