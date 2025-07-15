Van Oord Installs All Monopiles for Sofia Offshore Wind Farm

Van Oord has completed the installation of all monopile foundations at RWE’s Sofia offshore wind farm, marking a major milestone in the construction of one of world’s largest wind farms.

To execute the works, Van Oord deployed offshore wind installation vessel Aeolus, renowned for its capabilities in complex offshore wind operations.

The 1.4 GW Sofia offshore wind farm, located on Dogger Bank in the central North Sea, will generate enough renewable energy to power approximately 1.2 million average U.K. households once operational.

Van Oord is well underway with the installation and burial of approximately 360 kilometers of array cables, with completion expected in the third quarter in 2025, according to the company.

The Sofia offshore wind farm is expected to be operational in 2026.

“I am very proud that we have reached this significant milestone on the Sofia project. The project comes with its challenges, but I’m especially proud that we completed the foundation installation safely and diligently. This achievement reflects the dedication and professionalism of the project team and great cooperation with all partners involved,” said Roeland Ris, Project Director at Van Oord.