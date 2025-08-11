Marine Link
Vantage Drilling Completes Sale of the Tungsten Explorer

August 11, 2025

Vantage Drilling International completed the sale of the Tungsten Explorer to TEVA Ship Charter LLC, the joint venture entity owned 25% by the Ccompany and 75% by TotalEnergies. In line with previous announcements Vantage will continue to manage the Tungsten Explorer for a ten year term with the option to extend for an additional five years.

Ihab Toma, CEO of Vantage Drilling, commented: “We are delighted to have completed the sale of the Tungsten Explorer. We now look forward to a productive and mutually beneficial relationship for the joint venture with our esteemed client and partner TotalEnergies.”

