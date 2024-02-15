Vard to Build Cyan Renewables’ SOV for Taiwan’s Offshore Wind Farms

Vard, a Norwegian subsidiary of the Fincantieri Group, has signed a contract for the design and construction of a hybrid power service operation vessel (SOV) for the Taiwanese company Cyan Renewables.

The news comes after Siemens Gamesa awarded a 15-year charter contract to Cyan Renewables for the SOV that will enter service at Hai Long 2, part of the Hai Long Offshore Wind Project, consisting of Hai Long 2 and 3 offshore wind farms in Taiwan.

This version of the VARD 4 19 vessel features hybrid diesel electric vessel, designed using modern DC technology and it is the first time it is combined with 2 retractable Azimuth thrusters.

These solutions enable the vessel to operate using only one variable speed generator set, in addition to batteries, in an extended window of the operation profile during work at the wind farm. This, together with permanent magnetic electric motors for propellers, provides an energy efficient vessel and the best possible DP capability performance and noise reduction, Vard claims

The vessel will be built, outfitted, commissioned, and delivered from Vard Vung Tau in Vietnam, with the delivery is scheduled for the second quarter of 2026.

VARD’s specialized subsidiary Seaonics is delivering their ECMC 30 meter walk to work gangway, extending their product range of all-Electric Controlled and Motion Compensated gangway with crane functionality.

The gangway will be a fixed pedestal gangway version with 3- ton SWL 3D compensated crane capacity and includes a cargo elevator to support efficient logistic operations.

Vard Electro is participating in the project with comprehensive deliveries of SeaQ equipment and green solutions, including a SeaQ Bridge. The high tech Vard’s subsidiary is also providing a fully integrated power and automation package with a special focus on Tank-to-Wake efficiency including a battery-based hybrid solution.

Vard Interiors is delivering modern interior solutions, and green HVAC R-system with the aim of creating a good living and working environment onboard the vessel.

“We are happy to engage VARD to construct our SOV for the Hai Long offshore wind project. Tailored specifically for Siemens Gamesa’s service operations at Hai Long, this vessel’s emphasis on energy efficiency exemplifies our commitment to innovation and sustainability in the offshore wind sector. This addition also brings us another step closer to doubling our fleet in the coming years,” said Lee Keng Lin, Founding CEO of Cyan Renewables.