Vard Confirms Cable Layer Order

Norwegian ship designer and builder Vard on Friday announced it has signed a contract to construct a cable laying vessel for an undisclosed customer. The value of the contract is between EUR 200 – 250 million.

The vessel is designed by Norwegian company Salt Ship Design AS. The hull for the vessel will be built at Vard Tulcea in Romania and outfitted and delivered from one of Vard’s yards in Norway in Q4 2026.

Vard said it will announce further information about the contract at a later stage