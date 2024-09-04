Vard to Deliver Design and Equipment to Cochin Shipyard for Two SOVs

Norwegian shipbuilder Vard has secured a contract to provide design and equipment to Cochin Shipyard in India for two Service Operation Vessels (SOVs), one of VARD 4 07 and one of VARD 4 19 design, being built for North Star.

Vard has previously delivered 12 designs to the Cochin Shipyard. The first hybrid electric SOV to be delivered by Cochin Shipyard is of VARD 4 07 design and is tailored to meet North Star’s specific requirements.

The focus has been to develop a competitive and compact vessel with a fuel-efficient configuration providing high operability.

The ship has fully equipped accommodations for a total of 55 persons and a 3D motion compensated crane. Side loading warehouse facilities with step-less access to the height adjustable 3D motion compensated gangway ensures efficient flow of goods and technicians.

The vessel is to be delivered to North Star for a long-term charter with one of the largest energy companies in Germany and Europe, EnBW, to operate the He Dreiht wind farm.

Scheduled to commence long-term charter with EnBW from the end of 2025, the walk-to-work vessel will host technicians as they maintain the 64 wind turbines.

The SOV will also act as a logistics hub and warehouse.

The second SOV is of VARD 4 19 design and is very similar to vessels formerly delivered to North Star from VARD.

The hybrid electric VARD 4 19 design will accommodate up to 80 persons in single cabins, thereof 60 of its client’s wind technicians to support maintenance operations across all 95 wind turbines at the East Anglia Hub development.

This SOV is due to be delivered to Siemens Gamesa to commence operations in late 2026. Both vessels will be equipped with an extensive SeaQ system package from Vard Electro that enables a hybrid diesel-battery-electric propulsion system for enhanced energy efficiency.

In addition, the high specification VARD 4 19 vessel will be designed with an even more advanced power system that combines the DC Switchboard with the SeaQ Energy Storage System. This integration will streamline onboard energy utilization and optimize distribution systems, leading to higher overall efficiency in all operating modes.

For complete control and monitoring of the vessels, including fuel consumption optimization, Vard Electro will deliver a comprehensive digital scope including SeaQ Integrated Automation System, SeaQ Power Management System, SeaQ Energy management system, and SeaQ Green Pilot.

“Vard has a long-term relationship with both Cochin Shipyard and North Star, and we are grateful to continue the cooperation by supporting them with the design and building at an external shipyard.

“This contract enables us to participate in markets that reach beyond our own production capacity,” said Ove Dimmen, Senior Vice President Sales and Marketing in Vard.