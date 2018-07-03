Vard Wins Contract for Luxury Expedition Cruise Vessel

Vard Holdings Limited has announced that it has secured a new contract for the design and construction of one luxury expedition cruise vessel for German cruise company Hapag-Lloyd Cruises.

The new expedition cruise vessel will join Hapag-Lloyd Cruises HANSEATIC series, together with the two vessels that VARD already has under construction for the Germany-based cruise company. Developed by VARD in close cooperation with Hapag-Lloyd Cruises, the vessels are specially designed for cruises in polar regions in the Arctic and Antarctica, as well as operations in warm water destinations such as the Amazon.

Mr. Roy Reite, CEO and Executive Director of VARD, commented: “It is encouraging to see returning customers such as Hapag-Lloyd Cruises, which bears testament to the quality of our vessels and services. We currently have two vessels under construction to be delivered to Hapag-Lloyd Cruises in 2019, and it is our honor to be awarded with this latest contract for their new luxury expedition cruise vessel.”

The new luxury expedition cruise vessel will be approximately 16,000 gross tons, about 139 meters long and 22 meters wide. The vessel has seven passenger decks, with accommodation for 230 passengers in 120 cabins and suites. Similar to its sister vessels, the new vessel will be equipped with high standard of facilities. The HANSEATIC series features a water sports marina and modern spa and fitness areas.

Delivery of the new vessel is scheduled from Vard Langsten in Norway in 2Q 2021. The hull will be built by VARD in Romania.