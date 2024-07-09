Vard-Built Cable Layer for NCT Offshore Hits Water

Vard has launched the cable laying vessel (CLV) being built for Danish offshore services firm NCT Offshore, ahead of delivery planned later in 2024.

The newbuild CLV, named Freja, has been launched at Vard Shipyards in Tulcea, Romania.

The vessel features VARD 9 01 design, and is especially equipped for subsea cable laying operations and developed in close collaboration with NCT Offshore.

According to Vard, the vessel has high focus on sea-keeping capabilities, excellent station keeping performances and low fuel consumption.

The cable layer, about 95 meters long and have a beam of about 21,5 meters, will be equipped with cable installation equipment, including cable carousels for taking a total of 4 500 tons of cables.

The vessel will be equipped with a DP2 system as the primary activities are inter-array cable installation, with the capability of cable repair/maintenance and fiber optic cable installation built into the design and fitting of the vessel, the companies said earlier.

“We now look forward to the vessel being finally outfitted and commissioned in Norway prior to planned delivery at the end of this year, after which she will be ready to serve our clients globally.

“We thank everyone who has contributed to making this vision a reality and we are excited to share more updates on Freja's progress in the coming months,” NCT Offshore said.