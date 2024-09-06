Varuna Marine Services Presents FuelEU Maritime Compliance Product

Varuna Marine Services, a provider of maritime solutions, has launched of a product designed to support compliance with the FuelEU Maritime initiative at the SMM Hamburg 2024 event.

Varuna Marine Services' FuelEU Maritime solution is integrated into its CyberSmart platform, offering features for optimized fuel management, real-time emissions monitoring, and advanced data analytics.

The company’s flagship platform, CyberSmart, leverages AI and machine learning to streamline maritime operations, ensuring that vessels meet the stringent criteria set by the regulation.

Additionally, through its integration with DNV's Veracity Partner program, Varuna Marine Services offers data management and verification services, essential for accurate compliance reporting.

The FuelEU Maritime regulation, part of the European Green Deal, sets ambitious targets for reducing the carbon intensity of shipping fuels.

The significant regulatory framework aims to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions within the maritime industry, and this launch underscores the company's ongoing commitment to sustainability and decarbonization.

It mandates that ships calling at European ports progressively increase their use of cleaner fuels, thus reducing their overall carbon footprint. The regulation applies to all ships of 5,000 gross tonnage and above, irrespective of the flag they fly, covering 90% of the GHG emissions from the maritime sector.

“We see FuelEU as a milestone in the journey towards sustainable shipping. Our new product, launched at SMM Hamburg 2024, is specifically designed to help our clients navigate the complexities of this regulation.

“It not only pushes for cleaner fuel alternatives but also encourages innovation across the maritime industry. This launch complements our mission to provide cutting-edge solutions that help our clients meet regulatory requirements while enhancing their operational efficiency,” said Sanjeev Wewerinke-Singh, Director, from Varuna Marine Services.