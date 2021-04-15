Vattenfall Selects Hvide Sande as Service Port for Danish Offshore Wind Farms

Swedish power firm Vattenfall has chosen Hvide Sande Harbour in Denmark as its service port for Vesterhav Syd and Nord wind farms in the Danish part of the North Sea. The move will create around 50 new jobs.

Danish Energy Agency has approved Vattenfall's environmental assessment and construction plans for 350 MW offshore wind farms Vesterhav Syd and Nord in December 2020.

"Hvide Sande will to be the service hub for Vattenfall’s Danish offshore wind operations in the northern part of the North Sea and benefit from the creation of about 50 jobs," Vattenfall said.

Vattenfall said that the choice of Hvide Sande as the service port for Vesterhav Syd and Nord wind farms also meant that that three offshore wind farms in total will be serviced from the Port of Hvide Sande. In 2019, Hvide Sande was selected as Vattenfall’s service port for the Horns Rev 3 offshore wind farm.

"As a result, once Vesterhav Syd and Nord come online, the Port of Hvide Sande will service a total of 90 offshore wind turbines and a fossil-free electricity production matching the consumption of approximately 800,000 Danish homes," the company said. Credit: Hvide Sande Harbor

”The location of the port is by far the most important factor, and here Hvide Sande really is in the right place to be able to service Vesterhav Syd and Nord. We have also been looking for a lasting and flexible collaboration partner that can be an active partner for many years ahead, and this is what we have found in the Port of Hvide Sande,” says Kristian Sorgenfri Jensen, Project Director for Operation and Maintenance, Offshore Wind at Vattenfall.

The choice of the service port represents a milestone in the development of Vesterhav Syd and Nord offshore wind farms.

"Vattenfall will design and develop new facilities at the port for operating offices and warehousing, and it is expected that the new hub will make a positive contribution to the town in many ways," Vattenfall said.

“We are expecting to create a total of about 50 jobs in the new facilities in Hvide Sande – roughly half of these as a result of Vesterhav Syd and Nord. We have seen a considerable willingness to cooperate and a lot of commitment locally,” says Kristian Sorgenfri Jensen, “and this is a good example of how investing in a fossil-free future can do a lot to make a very real difference to a local community.”