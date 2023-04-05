V-Bunkers Unveils Singapore’s First Electric-Hybrid Bunker Vessel

Vitol’s Singaporean bunker operations company, V-Bunkers, has announced the imminent delivery of what will be Singapore’s first electric-hybrid bunker tanker.

The vessel, Marine charge, features lithium-ion batteries and an automated Power Management System expected to achieve an estimated 10% reduction in GHG emissions.

The design configuration enables the auxiliary engines to operate at the most optimal specific fuel oil consumption, while the energy storage system (ESS) performs peak shaving during low power consumption periods for usage of stored energy during high consumption periods. The ESS has recharging capabilities, and while onshore power supply is currently unavailable, the tanker is ready for when charging infrastructure and facilities become available in Singapore.

V-Bunkers placed an order for two vessels in 2021, with the second tanker, Marine Dynamo, scheduled for delivery in Q2 2023. The tankers will be deployed for harbour operations within Singapore.

The vessels are being built by Zhejiang Shenzhou Sunshine Heavy Industry and were designed by a Singapore-based designer. They are built to Bureau Veritas (BV) class with BV’s Electric-Hybrid notation. This notation addresses the complexity of electric hybrid system implementation, defining requirements for storage, power distribution, control, and instrumentation, as well as tests that must be carried out to validate power management and critical safety considerations, such as thermal runaway.

Mike Muller, Head of Vitol Asia, said: “We are delighted to be the first to bring ESS technology to the local bunker craft sector and thus contribute to the reduction of emissions in the port of Singapore, the world’s largest bunkering port. We shall continue to support Singapore’s aspirations, led by the Maritime Port Authority of Singapore, to be a leader in maritime decarbonisation. We consider deployment of these two electric-hybrid bunker tankers to be an important step forward in Singapore’s decarbonisation journey.”