VDL, Carbotreat Partner for Onboard Carbon Capture

Carbotreat and VDL AEC Maritime announced their strategic partnership for the supply and development of so-called Ship Based Carbon Capture (SBCC) systems for the global shipping industry.

Carbotreat's land-based CO2 capture systems have proven to operate safely and successfully for many years on land. These systems are among the first carbon capture systems in Europe. In addition, VDL AEC Maritime is a company with extensive and long experience in the engineering, manufacturing and delivery of marine emission reduction systems.

By joining forces, scalable carbon capture systems to reduce CO2 emissions are available for both LNG- and HFO-fueled vessels. With these SBCC solutions, ship-owners contribute directly to decarbonization and fully comply with current IMO requirements for CII and IMO 2030/2050 regulations. Moreover, they can also directly meet the expected even stricter requirements in the near future.