Venture Global gets FERC Nod for LA LNG Plant

Federal regulators on Wednesday gave Venture Global LNG permission to introduce natural gas into its Plaquemines export plant in Louisiana, documents show, moving the plant a step closer to producing the superchilled gas.



The 20 million metric tons per annum (MTPA) Plaquemines LNG plant will be the second-largest U.S. export facility when fully operational. It and other projects due to start next year will help the United States retain its position as the world's largest exporter of the gas.



Its commercial startup will make Venture Global the second-largest U.S. LNG producer with the capacity to export over 30 MTPA from its Calcasieu Pass and Plaquemines facilities, both in Louisiana. Venture Global declined to comment.



The Arlington, Virginia-based company can commission and introduce natural gas into its "fuel gas and warm flare" systems, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) wrote. It is allowed to introduce gas to other parts of the facility once the company complies with the conditions of Wednesday's order.



Plaquemines is expected to produce first LNG in the coming weeks. Venture Global has two vessels, the Venture Gator and Venture Bayou, anchored at the mouth of the Mississippi River that could receive any LNG the plant produces.