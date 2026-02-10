Ventus Industrial Partners Announces Aeron Defense, Acquires GTC and Magna Machine Company

Ventus Industrial Partners, a US-based private equity firm specializing in sectors critical to national security, announced the formation of Aeron Defense and the acquisitions of General Tool Company (GTC) and Magna Machine Company, in partnership with GenNx360 Capital Partners and Admiralty Partners.

GTC and Magna were founded together by the Kramer family and are reuniting under the GTC name. Magna has expertise in large-part machining and turnkey large functional assemblies and will become GTC’s fourth manufacturing site. The combined business will have 550,000 square feet of manufacturing facilities within a 10-mile radius in northern Cincinnati. The Kramer family have become minority shareholders in Aeron.

Ventus Industrial Partners is a US-based, operationally focused private equity firm, specializing in sectors critical to national security. It was founded by Valerio Massimo di Roccasecca, formerly of Cinven and founder of Avantus Aerospace, ViceAdmiral William Hilarides ret. (USN), former Commander of NAVSEA, and Irwin F. Edenzon, former President of Ingalls Shipbuilding.

Founded by figures from the defense and private equity industries, Aeron seeks to build a group of leading manufacturing partners to the US defense industry through investments in people, facilities and equipment, ownership incentives for employees, access to industry-leading operating and advisory teams, and a focus on driving growth organically and through acquisitions.

Founded in 1947 in Reading, Ohio, GTC is a manufacturer of mission-critical defense components with a highly differentiated set of capabilities across a diverse product portfolio. GTC is a manufacturing partner to a range of US defense primes, serving platforms including nuclear submarines, aircraft carriers, destroyers, fighter jets, nuclear deterrent programs, and missile defense systems.