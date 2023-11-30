Vestas Secures 203MW Order in the US

Vestas has received a 203MW order to power an undisclosed wind project in the US. The order consists of 45 V163-4.5MW wind turbines.

The orders include supply, delivery, and commissioning of the turbines, as well as a multi-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement, designed to ensure optimized performance of the asset.

Turbine delivery begins in the fourth quarter of 2024 with commissioning scheduled for the first quarter of 2025.

The order follows a 270MW order earlier this month to power an undisclosed wind project owned by a subsidiary of ENGIE North America in the US. The order consists of 60 V163-4.5MW wind turbines.

With more than 173 GW of wind turbines in 88 countries, the company claims to have installed more wind power than anyone else.