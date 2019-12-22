Vestas Tidal Wind Solutions for Vietnam

Danish manufacturer Vestas Wind Systems has developed a customized solution for a 50 MW intertidal project in Bạc Liêu Province, Vietnam for the local EPC construction company Bac Phuong JSC, using onshore wind technologies to harvest wind resources from the sea.



The intertidal project site is covered in water at high tide and some of the turbines will be uncovered at low tide, said a press note from the sustainable energy solutions provider.



Working closely with the customer to overcome the complex operation of planning and executing an intertidal project, Vestas will supervise the installation of the turbines in shallow waters close to shore in the Mekong Delta region to exploit the full potential of the region’s favorable wind conditions.



The project includes a combination of V150-4.2 MW turbines in different power ratings with site-specific towers placed on reinforced onshore foundations that are raised above sea level.



The contract includes the supply and supervision of the installation of 13 V150-4.2 MW wind turbines with ten turbines delivered in 3.8 MW and three turbines delivered in 4.0 MW operating modes to boost energy production for the site’s specific wind conditions. Each turbine will be equipped with a full-scale converter, enhancing the wind park’s compliance with grid requirements.



“This project demonstrates Vestas’ ability to develop wind energy solutions that unlock high wind sites in complex and challenging environments”, said Tommaso Rovatti Studihrad, Sales Director of Vestas Asia Pacific. “We are very proud to partner with Bac Phuong JSC and we look forward to taking part in the region’s large potential for intertidal wind projects”.



“Using locally produced towers and local contractors, this project will create jobs and support the Vietnamese government’s ambition to promote renewable energy and a more sustainable energy mix, for the benefit of the population”, said William Gaillard, Sales Vice-President of Vestas Asia Pacific.



“We would like to thank Vestas for their engineering and technical support. We have been working closely together to ensure the foundation design suitability for the marine environment and allow building the project using local labor and equipment. With the FIT deadline in November 2021 it was critical for us to find a partner that would ensure a successful and timely project completion. We believe that with the technical support and supervision from Vestas during installation of the wind turbines, Dong Hai 1 will catch the finish line ahead of time”, said Mai Trong Thinh, Chairman of Bac Phuong JSC.



The project also includes a 10-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement, designed to maximize energy production for the project. With a yield-based availability guarantee, Vestas will provide the customer with long-term business case certainty. Turbine installation is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2021.