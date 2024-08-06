Vestdavit Davits for Coast Guard Newbuilds

Vestdavit landed its biggest-ever order, a deal to deliver davits for six multi-purpose vessels being built for the Canadian Coast Guard at Seaspan Shipyards in Vancouver.

It will initially provide a total of six FF-15000 davit systems - one for each vessel - with options for another 10 units. This follow an order that it won last year with Seaspan to supply RHIB davits for the Polar Icebreaker also under construction for the Canadian Coast Guard.

The hydraulically operated FF-15000, which is an adaptation of a larger FF-type davit delivered for an earlier project, is based on the F-frame system that comprises a large frame with no structure behind or underneath the daughter craft. This allows for greater flexibility in the shape and volume of the boat being handled, with the main structure aft/forward of the boat.

The flexible, deck-mounted davit, with a 15000 kg safe working load (SWL) capacity, can operate in both single and dual-point configuration for optimal performance with various sizes of craft.

It will be able to handle both a 9m self-propelled barge and 7.5m RHIB, as well as a 20-foot ISO container by incorporating into the system adjustable lifting points that allow for handling of boats and containers with different lifting points, size and weight.