Viasat Buys Inmarsat, Creating Global Satellite Communications Powerhouse

U.S.-based global communications company Viasat has completed the acquisition of its UK-based rival Inmarsat.

"The combined company enhances our scale and scope to continue to drive growth in the increasingly dynamic and competitive satellite communications industry. The company’s assets, once fully integrated, are expected to increase the pace and scope of innovation in the global satellite connectivity sector, offering new and improved capabilities to customers that will address the ever-increasing speed, flexibility, reliability, coverage and security they demand," Viasat said.



“We are thrilled to welcome Inmarsat’s employees, customers, shareholders and partners into the Viasat ecosystem,” said Mark Dankberg, Chairman and CEO, Viasat. “The combination of our companies brings together the people, technology, innovation, network assets, spectrum resources and global partnerships needed to help connect the world more affordably, securely and reliably. Together, we believe we are positioned to offer customers a multi-layered network that gives them the right connectivity at the right time, place and price.

Under the purchase agreement's terms, at the transaction's closing, Inmarsat’s shareholders received an aggregate of $551 million in cash, subject to adjustments, and approximately 46.36 million shares of common stock.

The cash portion of the purchase price was reduced from $850 million to $551 million after Inmarsat paid a $299 million special dividend to its shareholders in April 2022.

The shares issued to the Inmarsat shareholders at the closing represent an aggregate of approximately 37.6% of the total shares of Viasat common stock on a fully diluted basis, with no Inmarsat shareholder receiving shares representing 10% or more.

In connection with closing of the acquisition on May 30, 2023, Viasat drew down on approximately $1.35 billion of its committed financing package, including a $617 million secured term loan facility and a $733 million unsecured bridge loan. The lower financed amount reflects in part the reduction in the cash component of the purchase price.



The combined company will continue to be led by Mark Dankberg as Chairman and CEO and Guru Gowrappan as President. Viasat also reconfirmed that its new global international business headquarters will be in London. Corporate headquarters will continue to be in Carlsbad, California. Further decisions regarding organizational structure and leadership will be determined as part of the ongoing integration process, Viasat said.

The closing of the Inmarsat acquisition enables the companies to bring together spectrum, satellite, and terrestrial assets, including 19 satellites in space spanning Ka-, L- and S- bands. These complementary assets are expected to deliver connectivity and key safety services across maritime, aviation, government and consumer markets with speed and reliability of connection front of mind, Viasat said.







