Victaulic Acquires Utility Coatings & Fabrication

Victaulic, manufacturer of mechanical pipe joining, fire protection, and flow control solutions based in Easton, Pa., announced it has acquired Utility Coatings & Fabrication, Inc. (UCF) located in West Jordan, Utah.

“This acquisition represents Victaulic’s fourth consecutive investment in the last four years, highlighting the company’s strategic vision for ongoing growth,” remarked Rick Bucher, President and Chief Executive Officer of Victaulic. “Victaulic remains dedicated to meeting the demands of our North American customer base through the expansion of manufacturing capacity in the western United States.”

In articular, the acquisition increases Victaulic’s capacity for large-diameter piping solutions, fabrication and coatings and linings capabilities.

“This marks an exciting new chapter for our company. We are confident that merging the capabilities of UCF with Victaulic, a globally renowned industry leader, will open up new opportunities for growth and innovation for our collective customers,” said Jeff Dahle, CEO of UCF.

The addition of the UCF business includes over 21,000 square feet of manufacturing space and over 5 acres of land. Since 2011, Victaulic has added over 1.4 million square feet of foundry and manufacturing capacity in North America.