VIDEO: Berge Bulk to Install Anemoi Rotor Sails on Two Dry Bulk Vessels

Singapore-based dry bulk owner Berge Bulk has signed a deal with wind-assisted propulsion firm Anemoi Marine Technologies to supply and fit two vessels in their dry bulk fleet with Anemoi Rotor Sails.

Rotor Sails are large mechanical sails that harness the renewable power of the wind to reduce emissions and fuel consumption on commercial ships when driven to spin. Anemoi predicts that the four-rotor system will save Berge Bulk 1200-1500 metric tons of fuel per vessel each year.

The first vessel, Berge Neblina, a 388k DWT Valemax ore carrier built in 2012, was made ‘wind-ready’ earlier this year. The structural integration required prior to installing the technology was carried out during a scheduled dry dock.

Four of Anemoi’s large folding deployment Rotor Sails will be installed to improve vessel performance. Folding Rotor Sails can be lowered from the vertical to mitigate the impact on air draught and cargo handling operations.

The second vessel which will also receive four folding Rotor Sails is the Berge Mulhacen, a 2017-built 210k DWT Newcastlemax bulk carrier.

Paolo Tonon, Technical Director at Berge Bulk, said: “We’re committed to continuous innovation and exploring cleaner, greener energy sources. Wind propulsion is an option we have explored previously in other formats, and we firmly believe it can help achieve our decarbonization commitments. The partnership with Anemoi commenced with in-depth engineering simulations to find the best possible technical and commercial solution. Therefore, we are pleased to be rolling out their Rotor Sail technology on our vessels.”



