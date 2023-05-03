Video: Burn Victim Airlifted from Bulk Carrier off US East Coast

An injured crewmember was medevaced Wednesday from a Panamanian-flagged bulk carrier approximately 173 miles east of Morehead City, N.C., the U.S. Coast Guard said.

Watchstanders with Coast Guard 5th District Command Center received a notification from the the 200-foot-long vessel PRT Ace, that a 29-year-old crewman on board had suffered burns while using the ship’s incinerator.

The watchstanders launched a Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew and an HC-130 Hercules airplane crew as well as directed the vessel to make way toward Morehead City.

The helicopter crew arrived on scene, hoisted the PRT Ace crewman and took him to Norfolk Sentara Hospital for further medical care.



