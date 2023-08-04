Marine Link
Sunday, August 6, 2023
VIDEO: Coast Guard Medevacs 71-Year-Old from Offshore Vessel

August 4, 2023

Screenshot from Coast Guard video

The U.S. Coast Guard on Thursday medevaced a 71-year-old man from an offshore supply vessel around 100 miles southwest of Port Fourchon, Louisiana.

Coast Guard Sector New Orleans watchstanders received a call at approximately 2:51 a.m. from the vessel's captain requesting assistance to medevac a passenger experiencing low blood pressure and dizziness.

Sector New Orleans watchstanders then coordinated the launch of a Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew to assist.

The aircrew arrived on scene, hoisted the man aboard the helicopter, and transferred him to awaiting emergency medical services personnel at the University Medical Center in New Orleans. The man was last reported to be in stable condition.

