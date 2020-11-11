VIDEO: Dship Carriers Delivers Offshore Wind Pile Installation Frame to Taiwan

Ocean transportation services company Dship Carriers has said it has transported a 750-metric-ton Pile Installation Frame (PIF), measuring 33.5 x 33.5 x 29 meters, as well as other offshore and seabed equipment from Rotterdam, the Netherlands to An Ping, Taiwan.

The delivery is part of a contract awarded by offshore installation services company Seaway 7 for an offshore windfarm project.

Dship Carriers delivered the goods using its recently acquired MV Bruce multi-purpose heavy lift vessel.

"With a 75-meter-long main cargo hold, adjustable tween decks, and various stowage options, MV Bruce is perfectly suited for executing projects in the renewable energy industry," the company said.

(The article continues below the video)

According to the shipping company, the offshore renewables installation units, with a total volume of 36,964 cubic meters and an overall weight of 3,328 metric tons, required intensive engineering work to ensure their safe transportation and an overall successful project execution.

This included structural and hydrostatic analysis as well as ship motion & hydrodynamic analysis. Due to the small footprint of the Pile Installation Frame (PIF) and the high load, a special loadspreading design with Heavy Lift Platforms (HLP) was developed for the hatch covers.

“The development of the overall stowing and seafastening concept took several months and was conducted with the support of LOC Germany. We express our special thanks at this point,” said Hauke Bindemann, Supercargo / Port Captain, Dship Carriers.

”During the structural analysis, it was observed that the HLP would need to be re-enforced to withstand the potential acting forces during ocean transport.”

After the arrival of the cargo in An Ping, Taiwan, the final installation of the pin piles was executed by Seaway 7’s vessel Seaway Yudin.